After more than 15 years, the future of a Kauai full-service gymnastics club in doubt

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After joining the Kauai Gymnastics Academy at 4 years old back in 1996, Lani Johnson began teaching younger gymnasts when she was 16.
The long-time gymnast is now 30 years old and a full time coach for the Lihue team.
"I can't remember a time in my life where I wasn't a part of the gym," Johnson said. "It's (the gym) kind of a part of who I am. It's been my family. I've met a lot of lifelong friends and a lot of people who I consider family here."
After 15 years, the full-service gymnastics club that Johnson grew up in will soon have to vacate its current space.
JP Parrish, the owner of the Hanahao Place building, notified the group in July it would not renew their lease.
While the contract was supposed to expire in August, Parrish extended it until Oct. 1 so the club could complete a final session, meaning the more than 175 students ages from 1 to 18 years old still have a place to practice for a few months.
"It's something that really inspires me and it makes me feel happy doing it," 13-year-old gymnast Juniper Reiss said.
Now that the gym's lease is up, Johnson worries they'll lose some of their gymnasts if they have to move to another side of the island, adding many of their students walk to the facility after school.
"I've watched all of these kids grow up, some of them I remember when they were in diapers and I really care for them and all that matters to me is their success and if they weren't able to continue, it would just break my heart," Johnson said.
The group has been struggling to find a new location because they need at least 5,000 square feet of open space with 25-foot ceilings to accommodate the equipment.
Not only are options limited in Lihue, the few in mind need renovations.
"Coming out of COVID, the funds are very low, so, trying to come up with that, to be able to move into a new location is very difficult right now," Kauai Gymnastics Academy owner Tiffany Dick said.
Meanwhile, the academy is thankful to the many Kaua'i community members who have been helping them look for a new space.
"It's an amazing feeling, I feel very blessed to be a part of this," Dick added.
Parrish, head of Parrish Collection vacation rentals, told KITV4 in a state the building "was purchased in January 2021 to meet our need for space for our growing businesses on Kauai...that expansion will create 16 new jobs..."