After months of searching, keiki gymnastics club on Kauai finds new home

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After a months-long pause, about 200 keiki on Kauai could soon get back into gymnastics because their club found a new gym.
The Kauai Gymnastics Academy had to shutter in October after losing the lease to its previous location and look for a new spot, finally securing one at the beginning of May.
"By the grace of God, the current space that we just received, it wasn't even on the market. I had my realtor really digging," KGA owner Tiffany Dick said.
But the new location needs extensive renovations, including new flooring, drywall, air conditioning, and other updates.
Dick hopes to complete the fixing and open up again in July.
"I get the phone calls and emails all the time, 'When are you going to open your doors?' The kids just love tumbling," Dick added.
To help get their kids tumbling again, some parents in the construction industry are offering to volunteer.
Dick is grateful for all the help so far, but admitted KGA needs about $50,000 dollars to help cover construction costs.
"When I see these kids walk in after a bad day at school, and their energy level has increased and they're laughing and having a good time by the time they're finished, even a $25 donation is going to have a huge impact on this child's life," Dick said.