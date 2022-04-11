After delays, Kealaikahiki Voyage finally sets out from Sand Island en route to Hilo, Tahiti

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After more than a week's delay, the Hokulea and Hikianalia have officially set sail and are on their way to Hilo as part of the Kealaikahiki Voyage.
The voyage was initially pushed back in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then the Hokulea and Hikianalia were supposed to set sail back on March 31, 2022. But Mother Nature had other ideas -- with strong winds delaying multiple times over the last week.
Then finally the go ahead came late Sunday night, only for the voyage to be put in limbo once again after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning. But after all other crew members tested negative, everyone kicked into action once again to still take advantage of today's calmer weather.
The canoes are expected to arrive in Hilo on Wednesday where medical personnel tell us crew members will be tested for COVID-19 once again.
As long as everyone remains COVID-free and the weather remains clear, the Hokulea and Hikianalia could set sail for Tahiti as early as Thursday.
