After a two year hiatus, the Merrie Monarch Festival returns to Hilo

'We're so excited': kumu hula not discouraged by new COVID-19 rules for Merrie Monarch Festival

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) -- After two years of being unable to invite guests to the in-person festivities the Merrie Monarch craft fair returns for the first time.

Uniting all local vendors the festival is known for being one of the greatest sources of income for some of Hawaii's small businesses.

Making due last year when the Hula competition went virtual sellers saw the opportunity to once again sell on Hawaii's biggest stage.

Scaled-down just a bit this year the fair features 140 distributors, compared to the nearly 200 seen in a normal year.

Still, veteran sellers and fresh faces, say, the return of Merrie Monarch festivities-- is a game-changer.

