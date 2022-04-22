After a two year hiatus, the Merrie Monarch Festival returns to Hilo By KITV4 Web Staff Apr 22, 2022 Apr 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) -- After two years of being unable to invite guests to the in-person festivities the Merrie Monarch craft fair returns for the first time.Uniting all local vendors the festival is known for being one of the greatest sources of income for some of Hawaii's small businesses.Making due last year when the Hula competition went virtual sellers saw the opportunity to once again sell on Hawaii's biggest stage.Scaled-down just a bit this year the fair features 140 distributors, compared to the nearly 200 seen in a normal year.Still, veteran sellers and fresh faces, say, the return of Merrie Monarch festivities-- is a game-changer. Local ICYMI: 4 stories you need to know about | April 21, 2022 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Merrie Monarch Festival Vendor Festivity Economics Commerce Hawaii Festival Opportunity More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Jury finds Erik Willis guilty of attempted murder in brutal 2020 stabbing attack at Kahala Beach Updated Apr 7, 2022 COVID-19 New COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policy takes effect in Hawaii Updated Jan 3, 2022 Local Mayor Kawakami joined KITV4 to discuss mask mandates, trending down COVID cases Updated Mar 30, 2022 Local Hawaii lawmakers weigh in on Ketanji Brown confirmation hearings Updated Mar 22, 2022 Business Federal recommendations could mean smooth sailing for Hawaii cruise industry Updated Apr 1, 2022 Local ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you