After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise Closes But Is Pivoting Its Concept

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) A longtime popular Kaimuki restaurant on Saturday shuttered its doors. After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise closed, mainly due to staffing challenges during and following the Covid 19 pandemic. But it is being reborn as a new eating concept.
Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise says, “New challenge, I know exactly the staffing I need and everything, less headache and more time for myself. Instead of working 7 days and no time off.”
Executive Chef and Owner Russell Siu is still actively cooking for private parties at the banquet rooms in the same building of 3660 On The Rise. The closure is mainly due to staffing challenges during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise says, " We opened up again and we only had 1 server 2 servers, and 2 or 3 cooks so it was kind of like putting a toll on everyone.” We used to open to 6 days went to 5 days.
On the menu, will include popular take out items from the Local Style comfort food served at his other former restaurant , Kakaako Kitchen plus classics from 3660 on The Rise. He is even thinking of adding a bar. And if you have 3660 gift cards, they will be honored for private parties.
Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise says "I felt relieved and less stress, but kind of sad in a way because people I met throughout the year, never going to see them again unless they come by here and the friends we get to gether at the bar have drinks comraderie, I’ll miss that part. We will have special events, plans to build a bar in the back room do pupus, offer a special menu “
The new eating concept will be located in the same building as 3660 On The Rise.
Chef Russell says you can soon get your favorites including bentos to go, starting at the latest in early November.
