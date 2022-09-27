 Skip to main content
After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise Closes But Is Pivoting Its Concept

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) A longtime popular Kaimuki restaurant on Saturday shuttered its doors. After 30 years , 3660 On The Rise closed, mainly due to staffing challenges during and following the Covid 19 pandemic. But it is being reborn as a new eating concept.

Chef Russell Siu, 3660 on the Rise says, “New challenge, I know exactly the staffing I need and everything, less headache and more time for myself. Instead of working 7 days and no time off.”

