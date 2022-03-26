Affordable Housing Protest in Manoa

Protesters of an affordable housing project for older residents took to the streets of Manoa today. It is a project the Manoa Chinese Cemetery is proposing -- to generate money to upkeep the graveyard. The Cemetery is 171-Years Old and it is almost at capacity. The Lin Yee Chung Association owns and manages the historic Manoa Chinese Cemetery. It says building Manoa Banyan Court, is its best chance to maintain the cemetery, which is suffering from less income due to shrinking plot sales and increasing maintenance costs which are about $20,000 Per Month. Charles Wong President of the Lin Yee Chung Association says, "We are at 99 percent capacity or full capacity, our income stream dwindling, and our cash reserves are dwindling, so we are doing the 201 elderly affordable housing project to derive an income stream and at the same time to create a vital resource for the community." Manoa Banyan Court would be built between East Manoa and Lower Roads. Plus, rented to people who are at least 55 years old. Plans call for four, three-story buildings with nearly 300 apartments. Opponents say the development would bring in too much traffic to an already busy neighborhood. Thomas Benedict is a concerned Manoa resident, "Affordable housing is important and we support affordable housing, but the current project as it is conceived is too big and not consistent with the character of Manoa."
The project still has a number of hurdles to clear. It is being built on preservation land so the association would need a permit to build there. The Honolulu City Council must also approve the project. Benedict adds, “A lot of us really like the Manoa Chinese Cemetery, we want it to continue we want it to thrive, we just don’t want it to happen at the expense of forest, environmental issues." Charles Wong says, "So basically, all of the facts are presented in the draft environmental assessment and it will be reviewed by different approving agencies environmental they will look at flora fauna historical archeological cultural surface run off flooding." The association is hoping to secure all that is needed and to start building by 2024.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.