Affordable housing project, Pohukaina Commons, set to begin construction in 2024

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pohukaina Commons will be located in Kakaako near Mother Waldron Park. The project is aimed towards providing affordable options to the middle class that may not qualify for low-income housing, but also can't afford regular housing.
The non-profit affordable housing and economic development foundation, form partners and Highridge Costa development company have been selected to build the housing.
The housing will be reserved for families earning 30% to 100% of area median income.
This community will include 632 affordable and workforce rental apartments in two high-rise towers with a mix of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom units will be offered in both phases.
The first phase of the 632-unit community on the makai side of the site will feature a 30-story tower with 434 apartments. It will include a pool, community garden beds, and a fitness center.
The second phase will be fronting Keawe Street and will feature a 20-story tower with 198 apartments above the nine-story parking structure.
The president of Highridge Costa Development, Moe Mohanna, says this will directly address the need for more affordable housing in the state.
"This is for missing middle for those have graduated, those that have jobs, families that are working here, making decent income, overqualified, but unable to find the houses they deserve," Mohanna said.
The first phase of the project will begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026.