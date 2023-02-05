Affordable farm land available for farmers in Waialua

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Developer, Peter Savio, has announced that 155 acres of farmland in Waialua will be available to farmers.
It is a fee simple organic and non-organic orchard plantation for farmers who want to own the land they farm on. The plantation will use R2 water-making it meant for orchards and plants, not vegetables.
If a farmer is interested, they will need to buy a minimum of 2 acres costing 130,000 dollars per acre. Savio says his other 3 farming projects sold out in record time-he says the interest from farmers for affordable land they can own continues to grow.
Savio says his land is under market by 10 to 100s of thousands of dollars.
He says the land will remain affordable for years to come. The lots will be available at low rates so other local farmers can afford to pay so the farmers in effect are passing on the savings to future generations of farmers.
"It creates affordable farm land, it gives all of these guys a chance to start farming or continue farming where they control their destiny, they don't have to worry about lease rents and re-negotiations or the land being sold and having to leave, there's no stability in lease owning" shares Savio.
There was an informational meeting held this morning for farmers who are interested in purchasing land to attend. Savio says he expects the land to sell quickly.