Advocates raise awareness on resources as former O'ahu coach awaits trial for child pornography

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. This
watch may need to be extended beyond Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed,
along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to
runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of
the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Program Coordinator Catherine Beach said the resource is not just a hotline that fields abuse reports, but rather a helpline in which anyone in the sports community can ask questions, seek guidance, or simply be heard.
"We're there to provide help and to provide that emotional support and that soft space for any sort of questions. No question is too small," Beach added.
Non-profit Safesport surveyed about 4,000 adult athletes across 50 sports from the US Olympic and Paralympic Movement in 2020 -- 93% of them reported they had at some point faced sexual harassment or unwanted contact and didn't report it.
The issue of abuse in sports became front and center in Hawaii over the past few weeks, as former Punahou High School girls basketball coach Dwayne Yuen awaits trial for a child pornography charge involving one of his former players.
Punahou settled with MMA star Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and several other of Yuen's former players after they claimed he sexually abused them.
"This man is dangerous," Macfarlane asserted, adding she is working with the FBI on the case. The Punahou graduate is encouraging any others who may have been abused by Yuen to come forward.
"I'm going to be there for you and I'm going to believe you when you're ready to share your story," Macfarlane nudged.