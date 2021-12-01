Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adult sperm whale carcass washes up on Kauai's north shore

  • Updated
  • 0
Sperm Whale carcass 12/1
NOAA Fisheries

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The carcass of an adult sperm whale has washed up on an outer reef on Kauai’s north shore, prompting state and federal agencies to caution the public to the presence of sharks that will be drawn to the area for the feeding frenzy.

Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) believe the whale died four of five days ago and floated to shore in a remote location off Pila’a Beach.

Experts say tiger sharks will likely be drawn to the area to feed on the carcass and high surf is expected in the area as well. Shark warning signs have been posted at the beach.

Sperm Whale carcass 12/1

As the whale decomposes, officials also warn that oils and tissue from the whale are likely to wash ashore. Owners should keep dogs and other pets away from the material, so they do not eat it and get sick, officials said. Currents are moving toward the Kahili/Rock Quarry area, DAR said.

It is against the law to remove any body parts or bones from protected species, officials said.

The DLNR and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will continue to monitor the situation.

To report a live or dead stranded marine mammal or sea turtle, contact the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 1-888-256-9840.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you