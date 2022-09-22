Additional monkeypox case reported on Kauai, bringing state total to 34 By KITV Web Staff Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monkeypox virus particles, illustration. Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents. Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/SCIPHO/AP HONOLULU (KITV4) - A new case of monkeypox has been reported on the island of Kauai, bringing the state total to 34 cases. 3 new monkeypox case confirmed in Hawaii; total cases statewide at 28The current breakdown of cases, as of September 22, 2022:Big Island: 3Honolulu: 23Kauai: 3Maui: 2Out of State: 3 White House says Covid-19 policy unchanged despite Biden's comments that the 'pandemic is over' Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monkeypox Kauai Honolulu Maui Big Island Island More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Wahiawa man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls over the course of 10 years Updated Jul 11, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Winds shift, warm and muggy conditions expected, more showers on the way Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds prevail with a mix of sunshine and clouds Updated Jun 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Gerard Puana's terroristic threatening case pushed back to May Updated Apr 12, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD investigating 2 overnight arsons in Makiki, Manoa area Updated Sep 14, 2022 Local Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect accused of using counterfeit bills Jan 26, 2022 Recommended for you