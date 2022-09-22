 Skip to main content
Additional monkeypox case reported on Kauai, bringing state total to 34

What is monkeypox, and how can you stay safe as it spreads?

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A new case of monkeypox has been reported on the island of Kauai, bringing the state total to 34 cases. 

3 new monkeypox case confirmed in Hawaii; total cases statewide at 28

The current breakdown of cases, as of September 22, 2022:

White House says Covid-19 policy unchanged despite Biden's comments that the 'pandemic is over'

An error occurred