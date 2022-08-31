Activists and religious leaders help with resources, support for Hawaii Abortion Guide

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective and State legislators held a press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to launch the first official abortion guide for Hawaiʻi. In the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the group hopes to make access to abortion across Hawaiʻi a reality for all.
And an organizer says she personally needed the guide so she could get an abortion.
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective and state legislators held a press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to launch the first official abortion guide for Hawaiʻi. In the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the group hopes to make access to abortion across Hawaiʻi a reality for all.
And an organizer says she personally needed the guide so she could get an abortion.
Khara Jabola-Carolus has been helping women for more than 10 years as the Executive Director of the State Commission on Status of Women. When Jabola-Carolus discovered she needed to get an abortion about a week ago, she realized the stark lack of resources.
"When I found out that I needed to have an abortion I didn’t know much about how to get one," says Jabola-Carolus. "When you find out you are pregnant, and need an abortion -- its one of the hardest moments of your life. And what makes it so hard, you feel so lonely. Because we’re not supposed to talk about it. There’s no one you can run to and tell you it will be ok. But finally Hawaii has created a place like that and that is what this guide is about. And if I helped me so much I can’t imagine how much comfort it’s going to bring to women and girls across the islands. “
Faith leaders also joined to end the social stigma of abortion access. Rev Malia Galindo, United Church of Christ says, “I am a Christian and I support abortion rights. Accessing life saving health care is not a sin.”
"What we are hearing from healthcare providers is panic and confusion in our community," says Rep. Linda Ichiyama (D).
Many of the questions people have: "What is a woman’s legal rights in Hawaii? How do I access reproductive health care and what does that mean in terms of cost transportation and child care? And this guide is an all in one access in one place so that people people can readily find this information. And make an informed decision.”
Dr. Tracy Chen, Queen’s Medical Center, “That is why we will fight to keep abortion legal and safe in Hawaii we hope that this guide put together by the Hawaii Abortion Collective helps combat the misinformation that is so prevalent online and in the community so that everyone knows that abortion in Hawaii is legal safe and available.
Representative Ichiyama says lawmakers will work on possible protective orders that might be necessary if local health care providers are asked to treat out of state patients.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.