Activists and religious leaders come together to create state's first abortion guide

  • Updated
Abortion Guide in Hawaii is Released

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Hawaiʻi Abortion Collective and State legislators held a press conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol to launch the first official abortion guide for Hawaiʻi. In the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the group hopes to make access to abortion across Hawaiʻi a reality for all.

And an organizer says she personally needed the guide so she could get an abortion.

