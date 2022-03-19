Accused crime boss Mike Miske's trial date could be pushed back

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A lawyer for accused crime boss Michael Miske is asking for the trial to be pushed back in order for the government again to share documents on the case.
And one of the co-defendants in the case has turned government's witness.
Co-defendant Delia Fabro-Miske and US attorneys are headed back to court on March 24, to discuss her request to move the trial date forward. It is currently set for Sept. 6, 2022.
Fabro-Miske's lawyer, John Schum, blames the Government's late production of quote "voluminous discovery" - just a portion of which includes 700,000 pages of documents.
The court set a hearing for the motion on March 24.
Fabro-Miske is Miske's daughter and charged with conspiracy and bank fraud.
Co-defendant Kaulana "Shorty" Freitas on March 9 stuck a plea bargain for his role in the Miske Enterprise. He plead guilty to two counts of racketeering and using a chemical weapon. The government dismissed two more serious counts against him.
And lawyers for Michael Miske filed two motions to compel discovery concerning cooperating government witness Ashlin Akau. In the motion, Miske contends the Government is concealing information relevant to Akau's credibility, since prosecutors took evidence from her.
The Court set a March 25 deadline for the government to produce the documents.