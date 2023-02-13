 Skip to main content
Acclaimed historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat begins residency at UH Manoa for spring semester

Ruth Ben-Ghiat
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Acclaimed political and cultural historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat will be in residency at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa this spring semester as the Dan and Maggie Inouye Distinguished Chair in Democratic Ideals.

Ben-Ghiat is a history and Italian studies professor at New York University, a Guggenheim fellow and advisor to Protect Democracy. She is also an MSNBC columnist and regular contributor to CNN and The Washington Post. Her latest book, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence and machismo—and how they can be overcome.

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

