Acclaimed historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat begins residency at UH Manoa for spring semester

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Ben-Ghiat is a history and Italian studies professor at New York University, a Guggenheim fellow and advisor to Protect Democracy. She is also an MSNBC columnist and regular contributor to CNN and The Washington Post. Her latest book, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, looks at how illiberal leaders use propaganda, corruption, violence and machismo—and how they can be overcome.
“Having Dr. Ben-Ghiat here as our Spring 2023 Dan and Maggie Inouye Distinguished Chair in Democratic Ideals provides an opportunity to consider the surge in illiberal and authoritarian political currents across the globe from our unique vantage point of Hawaiʻi and the broader Pacific,” said Peter Arnade, dean of the UH Mānoa College of Arts, Languages and Letters.
The Dan and Maggie Inouye Distinguished Chair in Democratic Ideals brings prominent scholars, artists and public intellectuals to Hawai‘i to share their life experiences and foster public discourse regarding democratic ideals and civic engagement. The Inouye chair is administered jointly by the Department of American Studies in the College of Arts, Languages and Letters and the William S. Richardson School of Law.
For further information, contact Noelle Kahanu of UH Mānoa American Studies.
