Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...

.Very dry fuels combined with developing windy trades and low
relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions
Thursday and Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS..

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trade winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui
County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'We lost everything': Businesses left picking up pieces after Kaka'ako warehouse fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Kakaako Fire 12/7

Firefighters battle building fire on Queen Street on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Honolulu Fire Department reports that it all started after an appliance used to melt surfboard wax off a board was unintentionally turned on.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department ruled a massive warehouse fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Kaka'ako, as accidental. 

According to HFD, it was caused by an appliance used to melt surfboard wax off a board that was unintentionally turned on.

