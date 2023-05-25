'Above-normal' 2023 hurricane season possible in Central Pacific, NOAA predicts

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a good chance at an above-average hurricane season in the Central Pacific – with four to seven hurricanes forecast in the 2023 Hurricane Season.
According to the NOAA Outlook, there is a 50% chance of above-normal tropical cyclone activity. The forecast, given by NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center and Climate Prediction Center, also shows a 35% chance of near-normal activity and only a 15% chance of a below-normal hurricane season.
The lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at the Climate Prediction Center, Matthew Rosencrans, said the anticipated El Niño arrival this summer is the cause for a predicted increase in tropical cyclone activity across the Pacific Ocean basin.
The central Pacific hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and extends through Nov. 30.
NOAA experts warn locals and visitors about complacency ahead of the 2023 Hurricane Season, especially since previous years have seen below-average hurricane activity.
“The last few hurricane seasons have been pretty quiet around Hawaii, luring some folks to let their guard down. Now it’s looking like this season will be more active than the past several years. It’s more important than ever to review your emergency plan and supply kit now, so you will be prepared for the next hurricane threat,” said Chris Brenchley, director of NOAA’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A typical Hurricane Season in the Central Pacific sees between four anf vie tropical cyclones, according to NOAA.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.