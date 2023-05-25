 Skip to main content
'Above-normal' 2023 hurricane season possible in Central Pacific, NOAA predicts

For the 2023 season, 4 to 7 tropical cyclones are predicted for the central Pacific hurricane region, according to NOAA.

Hawaii Hurricane Douglas

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)

 HOGP

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a good chance at an above-average hurricane season in the Central Pacific – with four to seven hurricanes forecast in the 2023 Hurricane Season.

According to the NOAA Outlook, there is a 50% chance of above-normal tropical cyclone activity. The forecast, given by NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center and Climate Prediction Center, also shows a 35% chance of near-normal activity and only a 15% chance of a below-normal hurricane season.

An error occurred