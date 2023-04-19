AARP hosts public CrimeStopper webinars

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gone are the days when we could all leave our doors unlocked throughout the day. And when it comes to senior citizens being as trusting as they are, this can be detrimental.
Seniors need to be prepared in the case of a home invasion or a fire emergency, and need to know the steps to take to prevent themselves from becoming a victim or getting hurt.
Because of this, AARP is hosting public webinars with CrimeStoppers Honolulu, along with the Honolulu Fire Department, so that you can learn how to prevent fire disasters in your home or protect yourself from crime.
“Even when you’re at home, always lock and secure your doors,” said CrimeStoppers Honolulu Coordinator, Chris Kim, at today’s webinar. “When you’re at home and someone knocks on your door, don't be so quick to open it. If you have peephole, look through the peephole. If you don’t, ask questions, ask, ‘Who are you?’ ‘How can I help you?’ For those of you that have those little chains on the doors, things like that could be easily pushed in."
A major point made by the CrimeStoppers was that whenever you may be in doubt about who is at your door or around your home—do not hesitate to call 911.
The next webinar will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday. To sign up, head to AARP.org/HI.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.