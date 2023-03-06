AARP Hawaii warning of 'Do Me A Favor' Instagram scams

Patterson said he received an Instagram message from a friend who asked for his help in becoming an online influencer ambassador. When Patterson replied to the message, he was asked to copy a message from Instagram and send it to them as verification that he had a real account.
What Patterson didn’t realize was that his friend’s account had been hijacked and the code he sent the scammers enabled them to take over his account. The scammers then began messaging Patterson’s friends asking them to make him an online influencer ambassador, trying to duplicate the scam with his friends.
When the scammers hijacked his account, they also locked Patterson out of Instagram and it took him about two weeks to regain control of his own account and stop the scammers from soliciting his friends.
“We call these ‘Do me a favor,’ scams because it’s a message or email from someone who appears to be a friend and they ask you to do something for them,” said Craig Gima, AARP Hawai`i Communications Director. “You’re less likely to be suspicious if you think it’s a friend or family member and that’s why the scam has been spreading.”
Other scammers have asked people to buy or invest in crypto or to buy gift cards.
To prevent social media scams, the AARP Fraud Watch Network recommends getting two-factor authentication for your social media accounts. That way if a scammer is able to access your account, you have one more safeguard to keep them out.
-Listen to your instincts: if a request seems off, be suspicious -- even if it comes from a friend or family member.
-Look carefully at email addresses and friend requests to make sure they are accurate and not just a letter or two different.
-Call the person contacting you and ask them if the request is real.
For more information on how to fight back against scams, visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network website. If you want to report a suspected scam or have been a victim of a scam, you can call the AARP Fraud Watch Network helpline at 877-908-3360 and speak to a trained volunteer about next steps.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.