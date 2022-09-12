A year after the disappearance of Isabella Ariel Kalua, challenges still face Hawaii's foster care program

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Monday is the anniversary of Isabella Ariel Kalua disappearance. The 6-year-old Waimanalo girl was reported missing by her parents.
The case brought out a community to search for the girl.
After her parents were charged with her murder, it also brought out calls for changes to the state's foster care system.
Over the past few years, there has actually been a drop in the number of children in the state's foster care program. Part of that is because the state provides more support services to keep children in their own homes, but the system still faces a number of challenges.
Hilo resident Joe O'Connell was a foster child as he was growing up.
As an adult, he has been making a difference in the lives of dozens of foster children.
"I saw there was a big need for foster parents. Sometimes the kids you work with don't have homes to go to and it just breaks your heart. So Kawai Saniatan and I decided to become foster parents about seven years ago," said O'Connell.
There are challenges facing Hawaii's foster families, including a shortage of staff who can help when caregivers need it most.
"They are in crisis when dealing with kids and their behaviors and all the trauma. To help them cope with that -- is really challenging," said Kintaro Yonekura, the Asst. Program Development Administrator with DHS' Child Welfare Services.
"There needs to be more social workers - the positions are there but we need people to apply," added O'Connell.
The state says there are 50 vacant positions statewide, some of those include social workers.
"We need more social workers to help even out the case load, and get more eyes on the families in the homes," said Yonekura.
A bill that would have allowed for more monitoring of foster families was passed by lawmakers this legislative session but vetoed by Governor David Ige.
Foster families and support service providers say that oversight is important.
"Making sure we have regular checkups and people go in the home. Making sure the workers see how the dynamics between kids and parents are interacting. That is key because it can prevent things from escalating," said Jonathan Mendoza, a Foster Family Trainer with Catholic Charities.
While there are challenges for the state's foster care system, parents in the program say it comes with some very rewarding benefits.
"The rewards are holidays, like Christmas, when the former foster kids come back to the home and we make a day of it," said Saniatan.
"Some of the rewards come 20 years later. When the kids are in the community and adults themselves and they come up to you and say, 'Sorry Uncle, I gave you such a hard time. But now i have kids can i have them come and spend time with you and have you teach them?'" said Mendoza.
The state has seen a decrease in children entering foster care since 2019. Even though the numbers have been dropping there is still a need for qualified foster families. If you would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, you can go to https://rcg.hawaii.gov/