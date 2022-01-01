A wet start to 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 215 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1052 AM HST, radar showed widespread heavy showers moving
north across Oahu. Although showers are moving fairly
quickly, they are producing rainfall rates near 2 inches per
hour over already saturated ground. Water levels in Waiahole
and Waikane streams are rising, potentially leading to
flooding of portions of Kamehameha Highway.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due
to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
A Flood Watch is also in effect.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 215 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions, and
the potential remains high for additional heavy showers to
develop. Water levels in streams and rivers are elevated,
with very high water levels in Oahu's Lake Wilson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weekend Meteorologist and Maui County correspondent
Malika has been at KITV since July 2020. She graduated from the University of Hawaii and attended Mississippi State University for her certification in Broadcast Meteorology. Malika started her career in the Hawaii news industry in 2007.