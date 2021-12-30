A wet end to 2021

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1045 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 731 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolau
mountains falling at rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour. Area
stream are and will remain elevated from the rain over the
mountains.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Waiahole, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kahaluu, Pearl City,
Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Haleiwa,
Maunawili, Manoa, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kahana Valley State
Park, Whitmore Village and Helemano Housing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1045 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
