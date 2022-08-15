A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Expect light to moderate trade winds as a large trough far north of the state breaks down the ridge and decreases the trade winds across the region. A hybrid wind pattern will develop starting today and lasting into Wednesday with leeward land and sea breezes along with lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas. The high-pressure ridge builds back in north of the islands on Wednesday afternoon with strengthening trade winds into the moderate to locally breezy range from Wednesday night onward.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week with mainly background south and southeast swells moving through. Surf will potentially trend up next weekend as a long- period south swell arrives and moves through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then notch up by the weekend with the return of stronger trades. Surf along north facing shores will pick up slightly today and Thursday at select reefs that favor the northerly direction as a couple of small northerly pulses move through.