A Unique Art Fundraiser for a New Cancer Center at Kapiolani Medical in Honolulu

Island Brew Coffee House and Hawaii based international artist Leni Acosta Knight are proud to announce their commitment to serving the community by hosting a fundraiser with the goal of $50,000. The benefit will support a $20 million fundraising campaign to build the Martha B. Smith Cancer & Infusion Center at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. The new center will be the first of its kind, specialized in cancer care for both women and children and will serve patients from across Hawai‘i and the Pacific.
The event will be a night of a unique fine art exhibition that will include drinks and charcuterie, an interactive live body painting with guest fine artist and master sculptor Ruben Aira, Jr. Plus, a silent auction of selected fine artworks and an informational presentation of Leni Acosta Knight’s Non-Fungible digital art (NFT) with guest speaker, lawyer David W. Sherman.
$250 Ticket includes reserved seating, drinks and light appetizers, artist box of Lacosta Chocolates with gourmet chocolate sampler, award winning Shangri-La Tea sampler, $100 LAcosta Gallery Gift Certificate plus gift certificates from various donors. (Retail value: over $500). Limited Seating.
$500 Ticket includes reserved seating, drinks and light appetizers, artist box of Lacosta Chocolates with gourmet chocolate sampler, award winning Shangri-La Tea sampler, $200 LAcosta Gallery Gift Certificate plus gift certificates from various donors. (Retail value: over $1,000). Limited Seating.
Non-ticketed guests are welcome to attend and donate. They can purchase their own drinks and food but no reserved seating.
The fundraiser is on Friday, May 19 @ 5 pm at Island Brew Coffee House, Kakaako Ward Village, 1108 Auahi St, Honolulu, HI 96814
100% of net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Kapiolani Health Foundation.
Emily Naula, Kapi`olani Health Foundation senior development officer says, “As a not-for-profit medical center, Kapi`olani serves patients in need regardless of their ability to pay. For about a thousand women and children diagnosed with cancer every year, their journey of care takes them to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children. Soon that specialized care will begin in a new, expanded cancer and infusion center just for them. With the community’s financial assistance and support, Kapi`olani have a new center that will offers the latest technology and treatments for pediatric, breast, and gynecologic cancers, as well as auto-immune and neuromuscular diseases, and other conditions that require lifesaving infusions."
For more information, please contact Leni Acosta Knight at (808) 859-3859; Rafael Baez (808) 487-9989 or lk@leniknight.com
