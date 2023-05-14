 Skip to main content
A Unique Art Fundraiser for a New Cancer Center at Kapiolani Medical in Honolulu

Island Brew Coffee House and Hawaii based international artist Leni Acosta Knight are proud to announce their commitment to serving the community by hosting a fundraiser with the goal of $50,000. The benefit will support a $20 million fundraising campaign to build the Martha B. Smith Cancer & Infusion Center at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. The new center will be the first of its kind, specialized in cancer care for both women and children and will serve patients from across Hawai‘i and the Pacific.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Island Brew Coffee House and Hawaii based international artist Leni Acosta Knight are hosting a fundraiser to help in building the Martha B. Smith Cancer & Infusion Center at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children. The goal of this art and coffee fundraiser is $50,000.

The benefit will support a $20 million fundraising campaign for the new center that will specialize in cancer care for both women and children. The center will serve patients from across Hawai‘i and the Pacific.

