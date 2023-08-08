 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A stolen and abused dog is reunited with his owner after three years

  • Updated
  • 0
A stolen and abused dog is reunited with his owner after three years

Tommy Boy, a pit-bull with a heart of gold, is reunited with his previous owner after being a stray for three years and being attacked with a machete.
Tommy Boy hurt in vet w/ cone

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Tommy Boy, a pit-bull with a heart of gold, is reunited with his previous owner after being a stray for three years and being attacked with a machete.

The Maui Humane Society found and gave medical attention to Tommy Boy after he was brutally attacked by a machete.

Tommy Boy getting cared for at vet
Tommy Boy getting leis from staff
Tommy Boy and staff group pic
Tommy Boy reunites with owner

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred