A stolen and abused dog is reunited with his owner after three years

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV4) – Tommy Boy, a pit-bull with a heart of gold, is reunited with his previous owner after being a stray for three years and being attacked with a machete.
The Maui Humane Society found and gave medical attention to Tommy Boy after he was brutally attacked by a machete.
The help of the Maui Humane Society is what kept Tommy alive. If he ended up in another shelter where he did not receive the immediate care that he needed, he would’ve been killed for simply ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time.
After a previous story ran about Tommy, it caught the attention of his previous owner who lives on a neighbor island. Once Tommy was healed, the Maui Humane Society was able to set-up a flight to reunite him with his owner.
The staff at Maui Humane Society lined up to give Tommy leis before he would be flown out to another island where his previous owner lives. His tail was wagging and his healed face smiling, as he felt all the aloha from the staff who took care of him during his recovery journey.
Tommy Boy reunited with his owner and greeted him with plenty of kisses!
Recently, the Maui Humane Society has been experiencing an extreme animal overcrowding. The Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization that’s dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025, encourages shelters to make a commitment to saving the lives of the animals in an effort to achieve and sustain the no-kill philosophy and practice.