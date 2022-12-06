 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"A splendid example of scientific progress." | University of Miami researchers accurately predicted Moana Loa eruption zones a year ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Loa eruption
K. Mulliken/U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

CORAL GABLES, Florida (KITV4) -- Two University of Miami researchers accurately predicted the rift zone location of the Mauna Loa's eruption in a report published a year ago.

The seven-year-long study was conducted by Professor of Marine Geosciences Falk Amelung and scientist Bhuvan Varugu, from the University of Miami. Their findings were released in a report published in 2021

December 5 Mauna Loa eruption flow map

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred