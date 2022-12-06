"A splendid example of scientific progress." | University of Miami researchers accurately predicted Mauna Loa eruption zones a year ago

CORAL GABLES, Florida (KITV4) -- Two University of Miami researchers accurately predicted the rift zone location of the Mauna Loa's eruption in a report published a year ago.
The seven-year-long study was conducted by Professor of Marine Geosciences Falk Amelung and scientist Bhuvan Varugu, from the University of Miami. Their findings were released in a report published in 2021.
From 2014-2020, the project used satellite technology, called interferommet synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) to track Mauna Loa's surface displacements and to estimate the amount of magma accumulating under the volcano.
Based on those findings, researchers concluded that the magma would move upwards into the volcano's summit, and then northward creating fissures in Mauna Loa's northeast rift zone.
“And that’s exactly what happened. We predicted it,” said Falk Amelung, a professor of marine geosciences at the University’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, who once lived on Oahu, part of the Hawaiian island chain, and has studied Mauna Loa extensively. “This represents years of hard work and intensive research paying off, and shows that the precise evaluation of stress changes can be a powerful tool for informed forecasts of future activity.”
The Mauna Loa's last eruption was in 1984, over 38 years ago. The latest eruption began on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
“I was terribly worried that the dike would spread southward because of the lava flow hazards. But once it became clear that the dike had propagated to the north, I was relieved to know that no one would be in harm’s way and that the many years of our hard work and research had produced accurate results,” said Amelung when learned of the eruption.
When Amelung and Varugu began their Mauna Loa study seven years ago, data from Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites was not easy to obtain, making it difficult to get a complete picture of the volcano’s ground movements, according to Amelung.
So Amelung helped create the Geohazard Supersites and Natural Laboratory, an international partnership of NASA and five other space agencies that pool their satellite resources to make SAR data of geohazard sites more readily available to the scientific community.
For the Mauna Loa study, Amelung and Varugu used data supplied by the Italian Space Agency.
“Now, we can do complex geohazard assessments of volcanic sites within a few hours,” Amelung said. “It’s a splendid example of scientific progress.”
Read the full interview with Professor Amelung and researcher Varugu here.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.