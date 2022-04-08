A Solution to Hawaii's Housing Crisis?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii has been popular visitor destination for more than a century and since the pandemic has become a victim of its own success as one-percenters buy homes in Hawaii.
One percenters are those who are at the Top One Percent of the Wealthy.
Some residents and state lawmakers want to ensure that housing is available for all locals. A recent, one percenter purchase, was the sale of the Leeward Oahu oceanfront estate of Konishiki, the Hawaii-born champion sumo wrestler, who sold his home to an executive of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for about 3-point-9 million dollars, according to public records.
More than 600 homes sold for $3 million or above in the first three quarters of 2021, double the number of a previous record set in 2017.
Dolores Bediones is a luxury homes realtor “It’s easy to be a sellers agent because everything sells within a week. We’ve had multiple offers, like this one came on the market last Monday, we’ve been showing 5 to 6 times a day an offer came in today and we will have more tonight.Sunday Multiple offers put into escrow on Monday. It’s been happening 6 7 months a listing for 2.9 will sell for 3.1 a listing for 2.6 will sell for 2.9 , 4 and a half million Diamond Head sells for 5 million plus, 6.9 Million beachfront had multiple offers. Had 8 offers and ended up selling 8 plus million, vibrant market. Substantial buyers.“
Bediones says even some buyers are looking at homes through FaceTime and making their million dollar offers. State Senator Stanley Chang says, he is concerned that any new housing developments are being snapped up by wealthy overseas investors, so he crafted legislation that will create housing for Hawaii residents, owner occupants and those who do not own any other real property.
Sen. Stanley Chang (D) Chair Housing Committee “Our proposal is called, Aloha Homes, which stands for affordable locally owned homes for all. And in this proposal the state would take existing state owned lands near the rail stations build high density mixed use. Sell condos to Hawaii residents. Be owner occupants and own no other real property. Sell 99 year leases, at below market price. That would cover the cost of construction. Without large subsidies. And basically build enough to meet demand.
Senator Chang says, A state study last year showed, the Aloha Homes, could be built for 400-thousand dollars - which he says, is affordable for a working class family of 4 who makes 70-thousand-500-dollars a year. This proposal is making its way through the State Legislature.