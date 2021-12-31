Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM HST SATURDAY FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 115 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 950 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain over the island of Oahu. Rain was falling at a
rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water ponding reported on
island roadways.
- Affected area include the entire island of Oahu.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 115 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

A rainy start to 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A wet start to 2022 as rains linger through the weekend.

New Year's Eve, more passing rains, some heavy.  Clouds with lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday, expect cloudy skies with periods of rain. Locally heavy rainfall possible with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 79. South winds around 5-15 mph.

Sunday, expect lingering clouds and more scattered rains.  Light south winds with highs near 80.

Very light winds will allow sea breezes to develop on Monday and possibly Tuesday which will favor interior clouds and showers in the afternoon. Light trades may return by midweek.

A small to moderate northwest pulse is slated to arrive late Saturday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon that may warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north and west facing shores of most islands.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

