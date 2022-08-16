 Skip to main content
A Proposed Plan to Help Streamline Teacher Hiring

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Some Schools are looking in unusual places to help them deal with the shortage of teachers. The State Department of Education is trying to boost its teachers and staff ranks by streamlining the application process.

The Hawaii State Department of Education is trying to recruit and speed up the hiring of all DOE employees including teachers through a proposed tracking system.

