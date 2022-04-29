 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A pitcher from Punahou made local baseball history 50 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It was on April 29, 1972 at the old Honolulu Stadium when something was done that will likely never happen again.

Glenn Goya threw a perfect game to lead Punahou to the state high school baseball championship.

Goya retired 27 straight batters without giving up a hit or a walk. He struck out eight while blanking Saint Louis five to nothing.

Because high school games have been shortened to seven innings, Goya's gem will never be matched.

On Friday, players from that team gathered to reminisce and honor their coaches.

What was Goya's reaction to achieving perfection?

"I couldn't believe a that time I had thrown a perfect game. It was just surreal, unbelieveable, but it couldn't have happened without the tremendous support from everyone," Goya said.

"He threw a ton of strikes, but there were also a lot of great plays in the outfield," said Doug Bennett, the 1972 Punahou head baseball coach. "So there were a number of things that could have broke it open, but as I said the defense was awesome."

Goya went on to play ball at Colorado State and led the nation in 1977 with a .485 batting average.

He was later drafted by the San Francisco Giants, but after two years in the minors decided to hang up his cleats.

But he'll always have that perfect game, and Goya says it remains one of the biggest highlights of his life.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK