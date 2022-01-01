Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions,
especially on Oahu, and the potential remains high for
additional heavy showers to develop.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

&&

A New Year's message from the Navy.

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlos Del Toro

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Navy acknowledges the public's trust in them has faltered due to the Red Hill water crisis but says it's committed to making it right.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro says the Navy is engaged with Federal, State, Local, and Native Hawaiian leaders, as well as Services, to ensure the Navy's water system complies with Hawaii's safe drinking water requirements.

He says they're in critical response mode until this is resolved.

Del Toro added they want to restore safe drinking water as quickly as possible and let families return to their homes.

