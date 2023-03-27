 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 249 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southern Oahu.
Rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Moanalua, Halawa, Salt Lake, Aiea, Kalihi, Pearl
City, Iroquois Point, Ahuimanu, Manoa, Kahaluu, Waiahole,
Kaneohe, Waipahu, Waikele, Palolo, Maunawili, Waikane, Ewa
Beach and Kunia.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

A new quarter design displays a late legendary kumu hula and UH instructor

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A new commemorative quarter has been created depicting a portrait of former University of Hawaii instructor and late legendary kumu hula, Edith Kekuhikuhipuʻuone o nā aliʻi o Kohala Kanaka’ole.

Also known as “Aunty Edith,” Kanaka’ole is being honored on one side of the coin with her hair and lei po’o (head lei) morphing into the elements of a Hawaiian landscape that symbolizes her life’s work of preserving the natural land and traditional Hawaiian culture.

A commemorative quarter will honor the former University of Hawaii instructor and late legendary kumu hula, Edith Kanaka’ole.

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

