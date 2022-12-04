A New Fantasy Adventure Novel Showcases The Mythology And Ecological Beauty Of Hawaii

Author James Eldridge and his illustrator brother Rick are bringing the culture, mythology, adventure, and beauty of their native Hawaii to young readers everywhere with their debut fantasy novel, “Islanders,” the first installment in Their Pacific Chronicles series.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Author James Eldridge and his illustrator brother Rick are bringing the culture, mythology, adventure, and beauty of their native Hawaii to young readers everywhere with their debut fantasy novel, “Islanders,” the first installment in Their Pacific Chronicles series. Cynthia Yip got a chance to talk story with James about the novel.
After a near-fatal experience with COVID in 2021, including forty-five days on a ventilator in the ICU, multiple blood transfusions, being in an induced coma and having several live-saving surgeries, James's road to recovery was both mentally and physically challenging. He and his illustrator brother Rick combined forces for a two-part mission: to put the harrowing personal pandemic ordeal behind them and to bring the culture, mythology, adventure, and beauty of their native Hawaii to young readers everywhere with their debut middle-grade fantasy novel, Islanders; in The Pacific Chronicles series.
Taking place on the island of O’ahu, Islanders follows eleven-year-old Kilikina and her brother, fourteen-year-old Kaimana, who unknowingly are given access to a secret world, Humaia Awāwa, a legendary paradise within the Hawaiian Islands. Gifted with unexpected magical abilities, the siblings find themselves on an adventure, one in which they experience the interconnectedness of the world around them and begin to learn firsthand about the islands’ vast history and traditions.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston.