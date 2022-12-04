 Skip to main content
A New Fantasy Adventure Novel Showcases The Mythology And Ecological Beauty Of Hawaii

Fantasy Novel Showcases Hawaii And Mythological Creatures

After a near-fatal experience with COVID in 2021, including forty-five days on a ventilator in the ICU, multiple blood transfusions, being in an induced coma and having several live-saving surgeries, James's road to recovery was both mentally and physically challenging. He and his illustrator brother Rick combined forces for a two-part mission: to put the harrowing personal pandemic ordeal behind them and to bring the culture, mythology, adventure, and beauty of their native Hawaii to young readers everywhere with their debut middle-grade fantasy novel, Islanders; in The Pacific Chronicles series.

