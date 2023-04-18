A milestone victory for Iolani School's math team

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1030 PM HST.
* At 823 PM HST, showers were located along a line extending from 20
nm northwest of FAD Buoy CO to 52 nm south of FAD Buoy CK, moving
north at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, Kilauea Lighthouse, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy
CO, Waianae Harbor, FAD Buoy S and FAD Buoy WK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Iolani School and its math team are celebrating after the team won its 30th consecutive state championship title.
"We're very excited for the team on this incredible accomplishment," the school said in a statement.
Iolani took first place in both the varsity Leibniz open division and in the JV division. Both teams came in first at all seven Oahu Math League meets, and were named overall champions this past weekend.
Iolani's varsity team members include: Ryan Eto (sophomore), Higen Kila (sophomore), Hong Jin Kim (freshman), Justin Lu (junior), Dylan Yasuhara (sophomore), Arthur Chesshir (junior), Adam Inamasu (senior), Keisuke Kwong (sophomore), Sanghyuk Lee (junior), and Min Shin (freshman). The team is under the guidance of longtime Iolani head coach and math teacher Michael Park.
