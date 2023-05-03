 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

A look back 5 years after the devastating 2018 Kilauea eruption

  • Updated
  • 0

May 3, 2023 marks five years since Kilauea volcano started erupting in Leilani Estates on the Big Island. The historic eruption went on for three months, destroying hundreds of homes and displacing more than 2,000 people.

May 3, 2023 marks five years since Kilauea volcano started erupting in Leilani Estates on the Big Island. The historic eruption went on for three months, destroying hundreds of homes and displacing more than 2,000 people.

It was May 3, 2018. A fissure opened up on Kilauea and erupted right in the middle of a subdivision in Puna.

Kilauea 2018

Lava that flowed down a driveway stops short of destroying a home inside Leilani Estates, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes and overtook two oceanfront communities this past summer. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Kilauea 2018

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava from an open fissure on Kilauea volcano shoots high above a tree in Pahoa, Hawaii. A small pond of water has been discovered inside the summit crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano for the first time in recorded history, possibly signaling a shift to a more explosive phase of future eruptions. The United States Geological Survey says that after a week of questions about a green patch inside Kilauea's Halemaumau crater, researchers were able to confirm the presence of water on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred