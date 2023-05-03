A look back 5 years after the devastating 2018 Kilauea eruption

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa, Hawaii, on June 10, 2018. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. A year after a Hawaii volcano rained lava and gases on a rural swath of the Big Island in one of its largest eruptions in recorded history, people who lost their homes and farms in the disaster are still struggling to return to their island lifestyle. More than 700 homes were destroyed in the historic eruption, and most people will never move back to their land. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Volcanic gases rise from the ground on Hwy 130 near Leilani Estates, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes and overtook two oceanfront communities this past summer. Volcanic activity still plagues the region several weeks after the eruption came to a halt. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Lava that flowed down a driveway stops short of destroying a home inside Leilani Estates, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes and overtook two oceanfront communities this past summer. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
A road block sits on Leilani Ave. near the harden lava flow inside Leilani Estates, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes and overtook two oceanfront communities this past summer. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava from an open fissure on Kilauea volcano shoots high above a tree in Pahoa, Hawaii. A small pond of water has been discovered inside the summit crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano for the first time in recorded history, possibly signaling a shift to a more explosive phase of future eruptions. The United States Geological Survey says that after a week of questions about a green patch inside Kilauea's Halemaumau crater, researchers were able to confirm the presence of water on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Lava from the Kilauea volcano flows near the Puna Geothermal Venture power plant in Pahoa, Hawaii, on June 10, 2018. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
L.E. Baskow
FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii. A year after a Hawaii volcano rained lava and gases on a rural swath of the Big Island in one of its largest eruptions in recorded history, people who lost their homes and farms in the disaster are still struggling to return to their island lifestyle. More than 700 homes were destroyed in the historic eruption, and most people will never move back to their land. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Caleb Jones
Volcanic gases rise from the ground on Hwy 130 near Leilani Estates, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes and overtook two oceanfront communities this past summer. Volcanic activity still plagues the region several weeks after the eruption came to a halt. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia
A road block sits on Leilani Ave. near the harden lava flow inside Leilani Estates, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii. Lava from Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes and overtook two oceanfront communities this past summer. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
May 3, 2023 marks five years since Kilauea volcano started erupting in Leilani Estates on the Big Island. The historic eruption went on for three months, destroying hundreds of homes and displacing more than 2,000 people.
It was May 3, 2018. A fissure opened up on Kilauea and erupted right in the middle of a subdivision in Puna.
"Just letting everybody know. Eruption is happening in Leilani. We get some lava coming out right now,” warned Big Island resident Ikaika Marzo on the day of the eruption.
Big Island Civil Defense sounded the sirens and ordered everyone in Leilani Estates to evacuate. Most people didn't have the time to get what they needed and were not allowed to go back.
"Just basically heartbreak. My wife and I have been married going on 26 years. It was pretty much our dream home that we've been looking for all this time. Just knowing that we're not going to have a house, my wife is still in tears,” Leilani Estates resident Neil Valentine told KITV4.
A lot tears were shed. It was an emotional time for many, not knowing what path Madame Pele would take.
“We're not panicking because we understand. We know exactly what is going on. I redid my yard and prepared for [an eruption.] I clean my house. You want to come, hele mai. Come! This is your aina,” Pahoa resident Ma’ave Enos said.
May 3, 2018 was just the start of what would be a three-month long eruption -- sending up towering ash plumes, and fountains of lava. Thousands of earthquakes rattled the island.
"Say your prayers for them. As I said in today's meeting, I believe in that. I said my prayers to Pele this morning and said, ‘These are good people. Whatever your mission is, do no harm,’" former Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim said.
No one was killed, but the lava ended up destroying more than 700 homes -- burning them and burying the properties. By early August 2018, the eruption had almost completely subsided.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.