 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A look at the lasting success of Prince Kuhio's achievement

  • Updated
  • 0
Papakolea

KITV 4's Paul Drewes shows us the continuing impact of the Hawaiian Homestead Commission act, which he helped get passed by the US Congress in 1921.

On Prince Kuhio Day, Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole is celebrated and remembered.

Prince Kuhio was once in line for the Hawaiian monarchy, but much of his lasting legacy came after the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred