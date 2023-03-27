A look at the lasting success of Prince Kuhio's achievement

On Prince Kuhio Day, Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole is celebrated and remembered.
Prince Kuhio was once in line for the Hawaiian monarchy, but much of his lasting legacy came after the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.
On Prince Kuhio Day, Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole is celebrated and remembered.
Prince Kuhio was once in line for the Hawaiian monarchy, but much of his lasting legacy came after the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom.
His efforts led to the passage of the Hawaiian Homestead Commission Act, by the US Congress in 1921.
Papakolea, located just above Honolulu, has been made up of Hawaiian Homestead land for many decades.
All but about 2 dozen lots in the community have homes on them.
But many Native Hawaiians are still waiting for their own leasehold lot, so they can build their own home.
"On average, our government has issued 100 lots a year. That needs to be in the thousands annually," said Robin Danner, a Senior Policy Advisor to Governor Josh Green.
There are still nearly 29,000 people on the statewide wait list for a lot.
Even though the Homestead Act was passed more than a century ago.
"It is one of the painful realities of being Native Hawaiian in our own home state. But we can't lose hope, even though it has been decades not years," added Danner.
Waiting for a lot is just one of the challenges facing Native Hawaiians, so is financing that home.
"We need more access to lending. We can't go to Bank of Hawaii to get a loan because the land is held in trust," said Lilia Kapuniai, Executive Director of Papakolea Community Development Corporation.
Another challenge is finding financial options during an economic emergency, like many experienced during the pandemic.
"Some biased policy said you are not allowed to have a second mortgage or a HELOC like your neighbor. The same tools to avoid foreclosure for all other citizens has not been available to Native Hawaiians," added Danner.
That is why along with the push to increase the number of lots awarded each year, there is also a current effort to eliminate those small barriers Native Hawaiians currently face, with the goal to set the right policy for the future.
So how would Prince Kuhio feel about the Homestead Act more than a century after it went into effect?
"I think he would be disappointed, but like us would be optimistic and not giving up. Then doing the work to make sure the fullness of what he hoped for...comes to fruition," added Danner.
Homesteads will also be the focus of an upcoming concert called Hanohano Kuhio. Performers who grew up on homesteads or sing about them, will perform at Waiwai Collective in Mo'ili'ili Saturday April 1st. starting at noon.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Meteorologist and Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.