A look at Hawaii's e-bike rules following deadly Waipahu crash involving teen

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- E-bikes are quickly growing in popularity but the rules regulating their use may not be very well known.
Advocates say it's important to account for reaction time and stopping distance when traveling at higher speeds. The law states that only those age 15 and older may operate an e-bike if it is registered to family member.
Those 18 and older may own an e-bike. A $30 registration is required at a satellite city hall. The Hawaii Bicycling League offers free workshops on bicycle rules and e-bikes.
"Make sure anybody riding that e-bike knows how to ride it, knows how to control it. You want to make sure the fit is good too. If it's too large or too small, that can affect your control of the bike. Practice with it in a secure environment first. Get comfortable and familiar with it," Malia Harunaga of Hawaii Bicycling League told KITV4.