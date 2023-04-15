A Homicide and 2 Crashes leave 4 people dead this morning on Oahu

The first crash happened on the H-1 near the Palama street off-ramp in Kalihi. Honolulu police say a 31-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on the H-1 West when he veered off the road. All westbound lanes on the H-1 freeway after the Palama Street off-ramp are now open following that crash. But, there was major traffic backup from the crash that happened at about 630 am Saturday.
HONOLULU,OAHU (KITV4) Two people are dead in Maili, Oahu. Honolulu police say they're investigating their deaths as murder. HPD was called to Kaukamana Road just after midnight. That's where police confirmed two people were dead.
Police expect to be able to provide an update on the ongoing investigation later today.
Meanwhie, Honolulu Police are investigating two deadly crashes this morning.
The man was thrown from his bike when he crashed into the guardrail.
Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead on scene.
HPD says he was wearing a helmet.
This is the 18th traffic death on Oahu this year compared to 16 at the same time last year.
The second crash, on the Likelike Highway in Kaneohe. A 29-year-old man is dead following that crash. The Likelike highway is re-open after all town-bound lanes were shut down near Kahekili Highway just before 2 o'clock Saturday morning. Honolulu police say the 29-year-old man was driving on Kahekili Highway and lost control when trying to turn onto Likelike Highway. His car veered off the roadway and into the guardrail. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
HPD says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
