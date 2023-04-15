 Skip to main content
A Homicide and 2 Crashes leave 4 people dead this morning on Oahu

Deadly Saturday Morning with a Homicide and 2 deadly auto crashes
Deadly crash in Kalihi backs up traffic

The first crash happened on the H-1 near the Palama street off-ramp in Kalihi. Honolulu police say a 31-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on the H-1 West when he veered off the road. All westbound lanes on the H-1 freeway after the Palama Street off-ramp are now open following that crash. But, there was major traffic backup from the crash that happened at about 630 am Saturday.

HONOLULU,OAHU (KITV4) Two people are dead in Maili, Oahu. Honolulu police say they're investigating their deaths as murder. HPD was called to Kaukamana Road just after midnight. That's where police confirmed two people were dead.

Police expect to be able to provide an update on the ongoing investigation later today.

