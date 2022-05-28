 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

A Call For Law Enforcement Officers on DOE Schools

  • Updated
  • 0
School Classroom Generic

HONOLULU (KITV-4) In the wake of the gun violence at a school in Uvalde, Texas, Senator Kurt Fevella is calling for law enforcement presence at Department of Education schools.

Senator Fevella recently sent a letter to Governor David Ige requesting the presence of law enforcement officers at DOE schools and programs for next school year.

In his letter, the Senator writes, I ask that Hawai‘i's Department of Education and the Department of Public Safety immediately work on a plan to assign law enforcement officers to serve alongside with existing security personnel at DOE schools. Sen. Kurt Fevella (R) Ewa Beach – Ocean Pointe, “I don’t want to ever have anybody in the world not just Hawaii, have their kids not come home from school. You know, I mean, That’s the last thing we want to know that our kids got murdered on campus. “ “We cannot depend on our school principals and vice principals and even teachers that is not their job they are educators.”

The Department of Public Safety today told KITV-4, It is saddened by the recent events in Uvalde, Texas along with all the other tragic active shooter incidents nationwide. The PSD Sheriff Division, will work with the Department of Education leadership to develop a strategy that will help ensure the safety of our students and educators.

Senator Fevella says he will collaborate with other lawmakers, on Oahu and all the neighbor islands to move forward to protect kids and faculty in school.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK