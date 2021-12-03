A blizzard warning is in effect for Hawaii as the lower 48 contends with a snow drought

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch is now in effect for

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow
of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be
closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots
due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in
the Big Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui,
may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long
detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may
also occur in areas with steep terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-
moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture
associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short
term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for
heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west
of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will
gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will
bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into
next week.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...

.A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening,
then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly
today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will
gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night,
then slowly lower through the first part of next week.

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday.

* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher
gusts, and seas 11 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

A blizzard warning is in effect for Hawaii as the lower 48 contends with a snow drought

  • Updated
  • 0
blizzard warning
USGS

(CNN) -- As of Friday morning, only two states in the US have blizzard warnings -- and they are Alaska and Hawaii. Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, more snow has fallen in Hawaii this season than in Denver, Colorado.

Several blizzard warnings are in effect in Alaska where blowing snow will cause travel conditions to be extremely difficult if not impossible. Snow is common in Alaska, especially this winter season. Much of Alaska was colder than normal in November, with some areas near record levels.

Hawaii's blizzard warnings are a bit rarer. According to the Iowa mesonet data site, it's been 1,347 days (over 3.5 years) since the last blizzard warning was been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu.

The weather service is forecasting up to a foot of snow or more with winds gusting up to 100 mph through the weekend for the Big Island summits.

Hawaii's two mountain peaks, Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, both which sit at more than 13,000 feet above sea level, are the only two locations that see snow annually in Hawaii.

Both summits typically see fresh snow every winter, mainly because the wet season in Hawaii runs from October to April and temperatures regularly drop below freezing on the summits from November to March.

The summit on Mauna Loa was temporarily closed on Tuesday night due to high winds and winter weather conditions, according to the National Park Service.

Mauna Kea was also capped in snow, earlier this week. The Mauna Kea Weather Center has several live camera feeds you can access to see if the summit is covered in snow.

The summit on Haleakala in Maui, which tops out at over 10,000 feet, can also see some occasional snow cover. Although snow is slightly less common on this island, which occurs only once every 2 to 3 years, according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

Even though the Big Island of Hawaii will get snow, the vast majority of the state will see rain, a lot of rain. A flood watch is in place for most of the rest of the state.

"Heavy rainfall will be a threat and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding," the NWS office in Honolulu said Friday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your travel plans accordingly if you're in Hawaii, as some roads may be closed or difficult to pass if flooding occurs or snow becomes very heavy with poor visibility.

Fake stuff for the rest of the US

Snow may be plentiful for Alaska and Hawaii, but it is in short supply across the contiguous US. Outside of the fake snow created by ski resorts through November, you may be hard pressed to find snow, even in some usually white locations. But there may be a glimmer of hope for some snow this weekend, just not in Colorado.

"It's been 224 consecutive days (and counting) since it snowed a measurable amount in Denver, and it has just broken the record for the latest date for a first snowfall -- a record that has held since snowfall records began in 1882," says Derek Van Dam, CNN Meteorologist.

Denver isn't alone. The vast majority of the lower 48 states recorded below-average snowfall last month.

"November 2021 really put the "no" in snow, with a majority of the country seeing below average snowfall last month," the WPC said in a tweet. "The only exceptions were located around the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and Upper Midwest. Who's hoping Old Man Winter makes a comeback in December?"

That could be changing for some areas this weekend though as the potential for snow returns for the Midwest on Sunday.

A developing area of low pressure over Montana this weekend combined with an arctic air mass located on the northern side of the US-Canada border will provide the necessary ingredients for a moderate snowstorm event.

"By Saturday night into Sunday morning, a developing area of low pressure over central Montana is expected to move east with the associated precipitation, leading to a swath of moderate-to-heavy snow from northeast Montana to northern Minnesota," the WPC said in their Friday discussion.

"Widespread snowfall amounts greater than 5 inches is likely across the northern half of North Dakota, mainly north of Interstate 94. This amount of snowfall and the potential for periods of heavy snow may lead to difficult travel conditions."

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued from Montana to Wisconsin, but more areas may be added through the weekend.

A couple inches of snow are forecast for northern Michigan, including Marquette which has snow chances in the forecast Friday all the way through Monday.

"For the Northeast, cold and blustery northwest winds will keep temperatures below average for early December," the WPC said. "As a result, consistent lake effect snow showers are possible through Sunday morning with some enhancement possible on Saturday as a low pressure system passes just to the north."

Even with a few inches of snow forecast this weekend, it will do little to improve overall snowpack across the lower 48 compared to where we should be this time of year

