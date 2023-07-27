A Behind the Scenes with Senator Mazie Hirono in her D.C. office By KITV Web Staff Jul 27, 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Updated Jul 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On a recent trip to the Nation's capitol KITV4's Rick Quan had a chance to visit with the first Asian American woman elected to the Senate. WASHINGTON D.C. (KITV4) -- A Behind-the-Scenes, on Senator Hirono's love of pop group BTS? Senator Mazie Hirono is known for her tough, no nonsense demeanor, but she does have a softer more personable side.On a recent trip to D.C. KITV4's Rick Quan had a chance to visit with the first Asian American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local "Preserve Your Family Stories on Video" | Free workshop hosted by local videographers Updated Nov 14, 2022 Local Road detours happening for the Honolulu Marathon on Sunday, December 11 Updated Dec 12, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man charged with attempted murder, after victim found bloodied and pinned under active fire pit Updated Jul 24, 2023 Local In person voting begins, ballots are counted Updated Oct 25, 2022 Local Warnings of cat abuse, mutilations on Schofield Army Barracks | UPDATE Updated Nov 22, 2022 Local Target opens new location in Kaneohe Updated Jul 12, 2023 Recommended for you