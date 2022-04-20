A$AP Rocky detained by police over 2021 shooting incident

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: A$AP Rocky performs onstage during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)
(CNN) -- A$AP Rocky was detained by police at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
On the night of Nov. 6, two acquaintances were arguing, according to the LAPD. "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot," police said. "The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky," according to police.
According to multiple reports, the rapper, who is the boyfriend of singer Rihanna, was returning to California from Barbados, where he was on vacation.
CNN has requested comment from the A$AP Rocky's representative.