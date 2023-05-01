 Skip to main content
95th Lei Day Celebrations taking place at Kapiolani Park on May 1

2023 Lei Day Celebrations

95th Annual Lei Day Celebrations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday marks the 95th May Day celebration in Hawaii. May Day also means Lei Day!

"It's really unique to Hawaii. The lei is a universal symbol. Making a lei and giving a lei is like giving a part of yourself, you're putting energy into that lei when you make it," said Nate Serota with the Department of Parks and Recreation. 

2023 Lei Day Queen, Leilani Kūpahu-Marino Kahoʻāno shares her excitement on being named the 94th queen

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

