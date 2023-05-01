95th Lei Day Celebrations taking place at Kapiolani Park on May 1

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday marks the 95th May Day celebration in Hawaii. May Day also means Lei Day!
"It's really unique to Hawaii. The lei is a universal symbol. Making a lei and giving a lei is like giving a part of yourself, you're putting energy into that lei when you make it," said Nate Serota with the Department of Parks and Recreation.
A day to celebrate Hawaiian culture and the symbol of aloha-the lei. The tradition showcases the skill and artistry of Hawai‘i’s lei makers while featuring fantastic local entertainment and performances from hula hālau, including:
9 a.m. -9:45 a.m. - Royal Hawaiian Band
10 a.m. -12:30 p.m. -Na Wahine O Ka Hula Mai Ka Pu'uwi
11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. -Investiture Ceremony for the 94th Lei Court
1:20 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. -Bobby Moderow, Jr.
2:10 p.m. - 2:40 p.m. -Anthony Pfluke
3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. -Mana Maoli
4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.- Hālau Hula ‘O Hōkūlani
The 95th Queen, Lei Queen Leilani Kūpahu-Marino Kahoʻāno, will be crowned and honored for embracing the aloha spirit.
Kahoʻāno and her court, First Princess Melodie Lynn Leinaʻala Naluaʻi Vega and Princess Charlene Kapualani Kauhane Harano, will reign over this year’s festivities. This includes the Investiture Ceremony, the Lei Contest Exhibit, and numerous other cultural experiences.
Queen Leilani encourages people to make a lei to celebrate the day.
"That is the gift of Hawaii, lei means aloha, aloha is love, its something that bridges when you don't understand and they see what their hands can do as well as accomplishing and making their own lei" shares Queen Leilani.
There will also be a wide variety of additional music, dining options, and vendors throughout the day.
The closing ceremony will be held on may 2nd at Mauna 'Ala at 9 a.m. and at Kawaiāha‘o Church at approximately 10:15 a.m.