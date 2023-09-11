81-year-old in critical condition after Old Waialae Ave crash

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- A 81-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit on Old Waialae Ave.
Honolulu Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Old Waialae Avenue near the onramp to the H1 West.
Police say the 81-year-old man was jay-walking across the street, and was hit by a car. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
The 48-year-old driver and his 46-year-old passenger were not injured, and they stayed at the scene.
Police say speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors on the part of the driver. It is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors on the part of the pedestrian.
The investigation is ongoing.
