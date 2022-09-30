$744M in federal funds approved for scaled-down Honolulu rail project

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s (HART) 2022 Recovery Plan, infusing nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in federal funding to the much-maligned rail project.
The FTA required the recovery plan in order to document HART’s strategy to complete the project within the amount of funding that is forecast to be available. With the FTA’s approval, HART can now receive the $744 million that is remaining under the Full Funding Grant Agreement.
This is the first infusion of federal dollars into the project since 2017, according to HART leadership.
“Since HART submitted the recovery plan in June, we have been working hand-in-hand with the FTA, meeting weekly, to keep the process moving toward recovery plan approval,” HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina said during a press conference on Friday.
HART’s 2022 Recovery Plan was submitted to the FTA in June 2022. The plan was scaled down from the original design, with an interim terminus at the Civic Center Station and a temporary deferral of the Pearl Highlands Parking Garage.
An environmental re-evaluation of the truncated plan is being conducted by the FTA, officials said.
HART officials say they are still committed to completing the full scope of the project to the Ala Moana Transit Center in a later phase.
HART will receive $125 million when the Full Funding Grant Agreement is amended, $250 million when HART awards the City Center Guideway and Stations (CCGS) contract, projected for fiscal year 2024, officials said.