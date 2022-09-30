 Skip to main content
$744M in federal funds approved for scaled-down Honolulu rail project

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Federal transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s (HART) 2022 Recovery Plan, infusing nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in federal funding to the much-maligned rail project.

The FTA required the recovery plan in order to document HART’s strategy to complete the project within the amount of funding that is forecast to be available. With the FTA’s approval, HART can now receive the $744 million that is remaining under the Full Funding Grant Agreement.

