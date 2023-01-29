73rd Narcissus Queen Crowned in Honolulu by Mayor Rick Blangiardi

.Additional rainfall is expected from Oahu to the islands in Maui
and Hawaii Counties through Monday. Already saturated ground will
quickly allow additional runoff to form, increasing the threat for
flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR OAHU
KAUAI AND NIIHAU...
.Strong and gusty trade winds will develop between a building
high pressure system northwest of Kauai and a surface trough
over Maui County. These strong gusty winds will affect portions
of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through the day today.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive,
especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The 73rd Narcissus Queen was officially crowned on Saturday.
Lions danced to kick off the coronation ball. KITV4's Rick Quan was the master of ceremonies. Sponsors were brought onstage to thank them for their generous donations.
There was even a procession of traditional Chinese outfits along with children bearing the queen's crown and scepter. The Narcissus Court later came onto the stage at the Hilton Hawaiian Village - with Mayor Rick Blangiardi officially crowning Narcissus Queen Laura Ho- who also won the talent portion of the pageant. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organizes the pageant and coronation ball.
