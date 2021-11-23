Offers go here

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

72-year-old Oahu woman hit by Handi-van early Tuesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman hit by Handi-Van
KITV4

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) responded to a 911 call about an elderly Oahu woman who was struck by a Handi-Van in Honolulu on Tuesday morning. 

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) report that a 72-year-old Oahu woman was hit by a Handi-Van on King and Victoria Street at around 9:15 AM. 

The elderly woman was taken into serious but stable condition. Police directed traffic on King and Victoria Streets closing one lane.

All lanes are back open.

This story is still developing, stay with KITV for further details.

