72-year-old Oahu woman hit by Handi-van early Tuesday morning By KITV Web Staff Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) responded to a 911 call about an elderly Oahu woman who was struck by a Handi-Van in Honolulu on Tuesday morning. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) report that a 72-year-old Oahu woman was hit by a Handi-Van on King and Victoria Street at around 9:15 AM. The elderly woman was taken into serious but stable condition. Police directed traffic on King and Victoria Streets closing one lane.All lanes are back open.This story is still developing, stay with KITV for further details.