71st annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony returns to Punchbowl Cemetery

  Updated
Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since 2019, a formal remembrance of our country's fallen soldiers was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

Celebrating 71 years of Memorial Day Ceremonies, the widely-attended event was once again open to the public after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inviting members of the public back, live and in person, to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, families, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the state's most prestigious resting ground to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"This memorial cemetery is actually the one that perpetuated and kept everybody's memory alive," explained cemetery administrator, Gene Maestas.

In upholding the city's decades-long commitment to adorn each of the cemetery's 38,000 headstones with lei and individual American flags, the day's ceremony would also feature a number of other tributes that have now become tradition.

Punchbowl

This would include a presentation of flags from the color guard, firearm salute, and wreath decorating.

With military roots run deep throughout Hawaii's history, the relevance of keeping alive the names, faces and stories, of those lost on the front lines, hit especially close to home.

"I seen a ship sink when I was out at sea, back in '69," remembered Hawaii veteran, Art Beaver. "A whole lotta families was on that ship, fathers and sons, and I don't think half of them came back."

And in remembering and commemorating the sacrifices of our loved ones the Honolulu Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony is a tradition that hopes to withstand the generations.

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

