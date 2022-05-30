71st annual Mayor's Memorial Day Ceremony returns to Punchbowl Cemetery

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since 2019, a formal remembrance of our country's fallen soldiers was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.
Celebrating 71 years of Memorial Day Ceremonies, the widely-attended event was once again open to the public after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inviting members of the public back, live and in person, to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, families, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the state's most prestigious resting ground to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
"This memorial cemetery is actually the one that perpetuated and kept everybody's memory alive," explained cemetery administrator, Gene Maestas.
In upholding the city's decades-long commitment to adorn each of the cemetery's 38,000 headstones with lei and individual American flags, the day's ceremony would also feature a number of other tributes that have now become tradition.