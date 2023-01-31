700 gallons of fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex at Haleakala summit

HALEAKALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Pacific Air Forces reported Tuesday that approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex (MSSC) located at the summit of Haleakala, Hawaii.
Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shutoff during the night of Sunday, January 29.
At 8 a.m. January 30, maintenance crews identified that the pump failed to shut off and immediately deactivated the transfer pump. Approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the system.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the failure is under review. Fuel spill experts from the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center will assess the site to begin remediation efforts.
Notification of the spill was made to the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We understand the importance of being good stewards of the environment and will work with necessary state and federal officials as we begin clean-up efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
